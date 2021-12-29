DALLAS — The 22-year-old who occasionally lives in this house, dispensing amazing vegetarian recipes, the wisdom of a sage and the snark of stand-up comic, breezed through my office Monday with a lemon water or matcha drink or some other entirely too healthy concoction.
“So,” she said. “How goes the column?”
“Not good,” I mumbled, not looking up from an empty screen where a here’s-my-Hall-of-Fame-ballot reasoning was supposed to be percolating.
“Why not?”
“Because,” I said, “I’ve spent an entire afternoon thinking about Curt Schilling.”
Which registered not one bit to her. But an invitation to walk the dogs provided another necessary break. Procrastination, somebody once said, is part of the creative process. And reasoning process, too. Anyway, a quick walk gave her time to ask a couple of questions.
What is the Hall of Fame based on?
Skills?
Leadership?
Why did you vote the way you did?
Well, we could have walked from here to Waco and I still wouldn’t have had sufficient answers for her. Or probably you.
Because the voting starts with an ideal that resides inside our brains rather than a mandate in stone. The letter that comes with the ballot every year says, “voting shall be based on the player’s record, playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character and contributions to the team(s) on which the player played.”
Period. End quote. End criteria. Begin debate. For the last 10 years, though, it’s simply been a debate without end. That’s because for the past 10 years, the ballot has been riddled with the likes of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa and Schilling. And for those considering the supposed character clauses, you might as well introduce them as Pestilence, War, Famine and Death. Not to be too over-dramatic or anything.
Providing a player gets mentioned on at least 5% of the submitted ballots each year, he gets up to 10 years to earn his way to Cooperstown. Election comes if a player reaches 75%.
For their decade, Bonds and Clemens, who should have slam-dunk cases based on playing record, have hovered between 36 and 61%, gaining tiny bits of momentum each year. Sosa, whose case rests mostly on homers, has gone from only 12% in his first year to 17% last year. And Schilling, whose ability and postseason record, put him in the same tier as recent pitching electees like Roy Halladay, John Smoltz, Pedro Martinez and Mike Mussina, has bounced up and down annually based, it seems, on whatever hateful, vile thing he has said or tweeted.
Schilling seems determined to test exactly how the electorate defines “character” and “integrity.” After a near-miss last year, he, for some reason, asked that his name be removed from the ballot, to which the reply was “go tweet something else.”
What they have done is create a logjam on the ballot. Those who include some portion of the group annually (myself included) have used up to 40% of their allotted maximum 10 spots on this quartet. The logjam only grew after last year when the 401-ballot electorate failed to agree on anybody for the second time in the last 10 years.
With this year’s additions to the ballot of particularly noteworthy candidates David Ortiz (who got my vote), Alex Rodriguez (who won’t ever), Joe Nathan and Jonathan Papelbon (whose candidacy as closers is borderline), it created even more problems.
Leaving Mark Buehrle off the ballot this year was beyond difficult, but it was nearly impossible for me to distinguish between Buehrle, Andy Pettitte and Tim Hudson and there wasn’t room for all three. So rather than choose only one, I chose none. Does it make sense? Perhaps not. The ballot and its limitations can do that to you. I mailed mine Monday afternoon. By the time I sat down to write this, I was already having second thoughts.
A word about my exclusion on Rodriguez (and continued exclusion of Manny Ramirez): Rather than simply exclude anybody who was whispered or accused of juicing, my line for personal ineligibility has become suspension. Once the suspension system was negotiated and ratified by players and owners, anybody brazen or dumb enough (or both) to get caught, has, at least in my mind, permanently tainted his career. There are no second thoughts on them.
The good news is that one way or another the logjam will start to clear after this round of voting. We’ll have a verdict on the Horsemen one way or another. For the record, the early public returns collected by the diligent Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs), who polls writers for their ballots, shows Bonds, Clemens and Schilling all teetering right on the threshold. Sosa seems forgotten.
As for my ballot, in addition to Ortiz, it included Bonds, Clemens and Sosa. Sosa finished in the top 10 in the MVP voting seven times in his career. Save for Bonds and Ramirez, nobody else on this ballot was as often annually voted one of the best players in his league as Sosa.
It included Gary Sheffield and Todd Helton, two of the most feared hitters of the end of the 20th century and the first decade of the 21st. They had 14 All-Star appearances, nine Silver Sluggers and eight top 10 MVP finishes between them. It included Andruw Jones and Scott Rolen, who defined defensive excellence for a decade apiece. It included Ortiz, who trumps Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez as the greatest DH of all-time. For the first time, it included Billy Wagner, just a slight step above Nathan and Papelbon among closers and perhaps more dominant among closers than Buehrle was among starters.
And it includes Schilling.
And the best news about that: It will be the last time I have to spend an afternoon wasting thought on Curt Schilling.
