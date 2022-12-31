Murray State Racers (7-6, 2-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-10, 0-3 MVC)
Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays the Evansville Purple Aces after Rob Perry scored 26 points in Murray State's 63-57 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.
The Purple Aces are 2-2 on their home court. Evansville has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.
The Racers are 2-1 in conference games. Murray State ranks seventh in the MVC scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Jamari Smith averaging 6.9.
The Purple Aces and Racers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 38.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Purple Aces. Antoine Smith Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.
Jacobi Wood is averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Racers. Perry is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.
Racers: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
