CINCINNATI — For the second time in the span of six games, an early injury forced the Miami Marlins to manufacture their plan of attack on the mound.
On Saturday, it was Max Meyer leaving after 10 pitches in the first inning due to an elbow injury that ultimately was diagnosed as a torn UCL that will require Tommy John surgery.
On Thursday, it was Daniel Castano walking off the mound with a forehead contusion and mild concussion after being struck by a line drive in the first inning of Miami’s 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark to cap a four-game road series.
The Marlins split their set against Cincinnati and went 4-3 on this road trip overall after taking two of three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates. They are 47-52 heading into a weekend series against the New York Mets — their final full series before MLB’s trade deadline on Tuesday.
The Marlins pulled ahead for good with a three-run ninth inning. Jesus Sanchez led off the inning with a pinch-hit home run to tie the game at 5-5. Joey Wendle’s go-ahead RBI double scored Luke Williams, who walked and got to second on a Jacob Stallings hit by pitch. And Jesus Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly to give Miami a two-run cushion.
Aguilar had three hits — including a two-run home run in the third inning and an RBI double in the seventh — and a season-high four RBI. He fell a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
Miguel Rojas hit an RBI single in the fourth that scored Lewin Diaz, who reached on a single and got to second on a passed ball.
It was enough offense to support Miami’s pitching staff that once again saw a slew of arms put into action following an early injury to its starter.
After giving up back-to-back one out doubles to Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham and hitting Joey Votto with a pitch, Castano was clipped by a Donovan Solano line drive that left his bat at 104.3 mph. Joey Wendle caught the ball to record the out of Solano.
Castano stayed down at the mound while manager Don Mattingly and Marlins trainers made their way to the mound to check on him. After a short period, Castano got up and walked to the dugout under his own power flanked by team trainers.
Jeff Brigham (two earned runs over 2 2/3 innings), Richard Bleier (one earned run over one inning), Steven Okert (one earned run over 1 2/3 innings), Anthony Bass (one scoreless inning), Zach Pop (one scoreless inning) and Tanner Scott (one run over one inning for his team-high 14th save) pitched out of the bullpen after Castano’s exit.
This and that
— The Marlins on Thursday placed right-handed pitcher Jordan Holloway on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow impingement to make room for Castano on the active roster.
— Diaz reached base three times on Thursday with a single and two walks.
— Stallings is on a five-game hitting streak.
©2022 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
