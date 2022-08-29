Eversource is committed to a clean energy future, serving the needs of more than 500,000 New Hampshire homes and businesses, and with a rich heritage that goes back to the development of the Granite State’s and Greater Derry/Londonderry’s first broad-based electric system.
Today, Eversource continues to develop a more reliable electric system for all seasons, and is supporting clean energy opportunities to ensure a secure energy future for New Hampshire homes and businesses. The company’s employees are also actively involved in your communities and throughout New England, serving Greater Derry/Londonderry through community grants and numerous employee volunteer events.
Committed to a sustainable future
Sustainability is embedded in how Eversource conducts business today and for future generations. The company is committed to:
- Fully integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives into all business practices
- Achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030
- Delivering reliable energy while integrating clean, renewable resources that support New England's emission-reduction goals
- Investing in the innovation of energy infrastructure and new technologies that ultimately provide lower costs for customers and communities
- Promoting racial and social justice
With a commonly shared love for all that is naturally beautiful about living in New Hampshire and New England, Eversource is committed to protecting natural resources while holding themselves accountable for the impact the business may have on the environment. Eversource is also continuously evaluating its response to climate change, including planning for severe and frequent weather events and protecting vital services for customers.
As part of that commitment, Eversource has:
- Planted more than 6,500 trees compatible with overhead wires
- Saved 681 million gallons of water through a dedicated water conservation program
- Decreased its operations and daily business greenhouse gas emissions by 17% between 2018 and 2020.
Eversource is also taking measures to adapt to the changing climate before and during extreme weather events through comprehensive emergency preparedness and resiliency plans, electrical system hardening, environmentally responsible vegetation management, and carefully engineered designs in flood-prone areas.
Building a clean energy future
Investing in projects and upgrades that modernize the electric system not only enhances reliability for customers, it makes the electric grid more resilient to extreme weather events, and provides greater access to renewable power sources. To that end, Eversource is also investing in technologies to enhance the ability of the electric system to incorporate solar, demand response, energy storage, and other distributed energy resources while continuously improving the safety, security, resiliency and efficiency of the electric grid.
Eversource is proud of our longstanding partnership with the Greater Derry/Londonderry Chamber, working together for a better tomorrow for your communities, New Hampshire and all of New England.
