Everton's Mason Holgate right, celebrates the goal of fund raiser Paul Stratton during a pre-season friendly soccer match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Friday, July 29, 2022. An Everton fan who has been working to help Ukrainian refugees was brought on to take a penalty during their pre-season friendly against Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park. Paul Stratton, who used his time off from working for Liverpool Council to travel to Poland and hand out supplies to people fleeing the war, came on towards the end of the ‘match for peace’.