FILE - Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard looks out during the warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Dec. 12, 2020. Frank Lampard will get another shot as a Premier League manager after being hired by Everton, it was announced Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Lampard replaces Rafa Benitez after his firing two weeks ago.