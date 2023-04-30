Not many people predicted it would take the Celtics more than five games to knock Atlanta out of the playoffs.
But I'm here to tell you that the length of the series was more a credit to the Hawks than anything else. Yes, head coach Joe Mazzulla and his group made their share of blunders, and the Game 5 loss at home was particularly tough to swallow. But the important thing is that the Celtics finished strong, making winning play after winning play in crunch time of Game 6 on the road.
Now it's on to Philadelphia, a physically imposing squad that made quick work of the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1. The 76ers pose different challenges than Atlanta, and Boston will need to come out with better energy and more urgency if they're going to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year.
Let's break down the looming matchup.
Season series: Boston won, 3-1, winning the first three regular season meetings before falling by two (103-101) in the series finale in early April.
76ers top players: Joel Embiid (career-high 33.1 ppg., 10.2 rpg., 4.2 apg., 1.7 bpg.); James Harden (21.0 ppg., 6.1 rpg., 10.7 apg., 1.2 spg); Tyrese Maxey (20.3 ppg., 3.5 apg.); Tobias Harris (14.7 ppg., 5.7 rpg., 39 percent from deep)
Offensive team ratings: Celtics 2nd in NBA (118.0); 76ers 4th (117.8)
Defensive team ratings: Celtics 3rd in NBA (111.5); 76ers 8th (113.3)
Pace of play: Celtics 20th in NBA (98.46); 76ers 27th (96.88)
3-point shooting: Celtics 2nd in NBA in makes per game (16); 76ers 12th (12.6)
Team rebounding: Celtics 7th in NBA (45.3 per game); 76ers 26th (40.9)
Analysis: It's no secret that the Celtics have owned the Joel Embiid-led Sixers in recent years. Playoff basketball is a different animal, however, and you have to imagine the Doc Rivers-led Sixers will be hungrier than ever for this conference semifinals matchup.
The biggest question mark right now is Embiid's health. The MVP candidate is listed as doubtful for Monday's Game 1 after injuring his knee in Game 3 against Brooklyn, and it's unclear if or when he'll be able to take the court.
If Embiid can't go, it's likely a wrap. But for the sake of this preview, let's assume he does find his way back to the floor before the Sixers head home for Game 3.
Embiid is a load; there's not any single player in the association that can stop him, and it will have to be a by-committee effort for the Celtics. Expect Mazzulla and his staff to throw a number of different looks at the big man, whether it be double teams or sheer ball denial. Embiid shoots nearly 86 percent from the free throw line, so fouling him like many teams do with Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't a viable option. Al Horford, Williams III and Grant Williams will all have their chance at slowing him down.
The other main defensive focus will come against enigmatic superstar James Harden. The former MVP has quietly had a fantastic season, leading the NBA in assists per game at nearly 11. At 33 years old, he isn't the same explosive scorer he once was. But he still has a phenomenal feel for the game and is capable of knocking down the 3-ball with high efficiency. Third-year guard Tyrese Maxey is another 20-point per game scorer that the Celtics will certainly have to game plan for.
Let's assume the superstar matchup of Tatum/Brown vs. Embiid/Harden is more or less a wash. This series is going to come down to the other guys, and Boston is simply the deeper team. Give me Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, do-it-all workhorse Derrick White, and former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart over the likes of P.J. Tucker, Jalen McDaniels, De'Anthony Melton and Methuen native Georges Niang every day of the week and twice on Sunday.
Philadelphia is also one of the slowest teams in the league. They're at their best when they're able to lessen the pace and play within their half court sets. If Boston can find a way to up the tempo and get out in transition with regularity, it will give them a huge advantage.
If nothing else, it's going to be a physical, grind-it-out-type series. Boston will enter play as the clear favorite, but nothing's going to come easy. With top-seed Milwaukee knocked out, the road back to the Finals becomes that much easier. The Celtics are certainly aware of that and hopefully it sparks a strong start in Monday's series opener.
Prediction: Celtics in 7
