FILE - France's Amandine Henry celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane, in Le Havre, France, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Former France captain Amandine Henry has been called up by coach Herve Renard to prepare for the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Renard chose 26 players who will ultimately be trimmed to 23 for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand next month.