FILE - Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after becoming the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stands in foreground. Formula One’s former race director Michael Masi has revealed the shocking abuse he received on social media following last season’s controversial call at the season-ending the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap following a controversial restart procedure.