FILE - New York Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano throws during the fifth inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, March 23, 2013, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Former Mets reliever Feliciano, who pitched so often he earned the nickname “Perpetual Pedro,” has died. He was 45. Friends and former teammates told the Mets that Feliciano was found dead in his sleep Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at home in Puerto Rico.