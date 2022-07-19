Former TCU running back Darius Anderson was arrested and accused of burglary with intent to rape on Friday in Houston, according to the Harris County District Clerk’s office via the Houston Chronicle.
Anderson was a four-year player at TCU from 2016-2019, and currently is with the Houston Texans.
According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, Anderson was arrested on Friday, charged and is free on bond.
According to the report in the Houston Chronicle, Anderson allegedly forced his way into the home of a woman and chased her into a bathroom.
According to the complaint, Anderson chased the woman in her Houston home. She claimed she grabbed a gun off a coffee table, but never pointed or shot the weapon.
She hid in a bathroom and said Anderson, 24, broke the lock to the bathroom door and threatened to assault her.
He left shortly after she called 911.
She told police that Anderson had been staying with her every other evening for the last month, but that the couple “broke up” more than a month ago.
Anderson is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Wednesday.
Since leaving TCU after the 2019 season, he has been on the fringe of making the NFL.
The Dallas Cowboys signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but he was waived. The Indianapolis Colts signed him to their practice squad, and two times he was elevated to the active roster. He never played.
The Houston Texans then signed him to their practice squad last season, and he signed a futures deal with the team in 2022.
In his four-year career at TCU, Anderson ran for more than 2,400 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry with 18 touchdowns.
He is best known for his 93-yard touchdown run against No. 4 Ohio State on Sept. 15, 2018.
