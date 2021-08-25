The Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers gave out $21,000 in scholarships earlier this month to 25 local students. Each scholarship recipient was also inducted into the Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andover’s Collegiate Division.

Joseph L'Italien Memorial Scholarship 

Ivy Kay of Lawrence Family Development Charter School

Ileana Fournier of Community Day Care Charter

Idalis DeJesus of Community Day Care Charter

Hannaly Herrera of Lawrence Charter

Natalie Hernandez of Lawrence Charter

Nathacha Guzman of Community Day

Josmarie Perdomo of Lawrence Charter

Dayvanie Manon of Up Academy

Ivana Acevedo of Community Day

Jasmine Batistini of Lawrence Charter

Michael Vargas of Lawrence Charter

Aaliyah Veras of Community Day

John J. Hart III Memorial Scholarship 

Shruti Gajjar of North Andover High

Lisbeth Tineo of Abbot Lawrence

Hannah Cuff of Central Catholic High

Max Laplante of St. John's Prep

Sophie Keeler of North Andover High

Ruben Castillo of Central Catholic High

Scholarship sponsored by F. H. Cann & Associates, Inc.

Catherine Reinoso of Lawrence High School

Enmanuel Labron of Lawrence High School

George Curtis Honorary Scholarship 

Andrew Howard of North Andover High School

LT Colonel Sean M. Judge Memorial Scholarship

Osamuyimen Osayimwn of Central Catholic High School

Abe Beshara Memorial Scholarship 

Alexandra Swartz of North Andover High School

ACE Award

Elvin Rosa Central Catholic High School

Allison Paige Hawkes Memorial Scholarship

Alexandra Papazian of Andover High

