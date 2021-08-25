The Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers gave out $21,000 in scholarships earlier this month to 25 local students. Each scholarship recipient was also inducted into the Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andover’s Collegiate Division.
Joseph L'Italien Memorial Scholarship
Ivy Kay of Lawrence Family Development Charter School
Ileana Fournier of Community Day Care Charter
Idalis DeJesus of Community Day Care Charter
Hannaly Herrera of Lawrence Charter
Natalie Hernandez of Lawrence Charter
Nathacha Guzman of Community Day
Josmarie Perdomo of Lawrence Charter
Dayvanie Manon of Up Academy
Ivana Acevedo of Community Day
Jasmine Batistini of Lawrence Charter
Michael Vargas of Lawrence Charter
Aaliyah Veras of Community Day
John J. Hart III Memorial Scholarship
Shruti Gajjar of North Andover High
Lisbeth Tineo of Abbot Lawrence
Hannah Cuff of Central Catholic High
Max Laplante of St. John's Prep
Sophie Keeler of North Andover High
Ruben Castillo of Central Catholic High
Scholarship sponsored by F. H. Cann & Associates, Inc.
Catherine Reinoso of Lawrence High School
Enmanuel Labron of Lawrence High School
George Curtis Honorary Scholarship
Andrew Howard of North Andover High School
LT Colonel Sean M. Judge Memorial Scholarship
Osamuyimen Osayimwn of Central Catholic High School
Abe Beshara Memorial Scholarship
Alexandra Swartz of North Andover High School
ACE Award
Elvin Rosa Central Catholic High School
Allison Paige Hawkes Memorial Scholarship
Alexandra Papazian of Andover High