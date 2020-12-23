The decision of whether or not to go pro has loomed over Pat Freiermuth for a long time. The Penn State tight end and Brooks School graduate could have walked away after an outstanding sophomore season, but he ultimately decided to come back for his junior year.
The year that followed was a whirlwind in every sense of the word. First the pandemic blew up the team's spring practice schedule and nearly threatened to cancel the fall season entirely. Then when the games finally did begin, the Nittany Lions opened the year 0-5 for the program's worst start ever.
Along the way Freiermuth suffered a shoulder injury that ultimately limited him to only four games, but throughout the adversity the Merrimac resident continued putting in the work in hopes of growing as a player and person.
When it was all said and done, Freiermuth knew it was time.
Freiermuth made the news official this past weekend, announcing he will forego his senior year at Penn State to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound tight end, who is expected to be a first or second-round pick in April's draft, said he knew early in the season that he was ready to make the jump to the NFL and that even in limited action he was confident he'd shown professional scouts what he was capable of.
Once Penn State wrapped up its season on Saturday it was time to officially turn the page to the next chapter of his football journey.
"Obviously with the game Saturday it was emotional walking out and saying good bye to everyone," Freiermuth told The Daily News on Monday. "I wanted to post [the announcement] when I got home to my family, so I got home, said hi, gave my hugs, and we said let's do it.
"It was definitely an exciting moment putting it out there," he continued. "It's exciting and I can't wait to get out there and start training."
With his college career over, the former Pentucket Regional High School and Brooks star plans to spend Christmas at home in Merrimac before flying to southern California next Monday to begin training for the draft. He has signed with Athletes First and will be represented by former Notre Dame star Kyle McCarthy, and over the next few months he plans to dedicate himself to doing whatever it takes to give himself the best chance to succeed at the next level.
"My goals are to get drafted as high as I can be and to go to an organization and have the same approach as I did at Penn State," Freiermuth said. "To be a hard working, blue collar guy, ask a bunch of questions and become as good a football player as I can ... and off the field I want to be a role model and someone kids can look up to."
One obstacle Freiermuth will have to overcome is his shoulder, which he is still rehabbing after undergoing season-ending surgery last month. Freiermuth said his surgery calls for a 4-6 month recovery period but that he is already out of his sling and ahead of schedule.
While he's not sure if he will be able to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in early March, Freiermuth does expect to take part in Penn State football's Pro Day, which he said should take place a couple of weeks after the combine.
Assuming his shoulder heals up and his Pro Day performance is good, Freiermuth should have a chance to be among the top tight ends selected.
Despite being limited by injury for much of the fall, Freiermuth still finished with 23 catches for 310 yards and a touchdown in four games and was named the Big Ten's Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year. Overall Freiermuth finished his Penn State career with 92 catches for 1,185 yards and 16 touchdowns, a new school record for touchdown catches by a tight end.
The 2021 NFL Draft will be held over three days between April 29 and May 1.