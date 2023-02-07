Dr. Johannes Remy, Ph.D in History and an instructor at Wilfrid Laurier University in Toronto, will be speaking at Oklahoma State University on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Remy has studied the country of Ukraine in relation to Russia and has his pulse on current issues.
Remy’s talk entitled “Freedom in Ukrainian Thought – Past and Present” is a presentation in the Norris Speaker Series hosted by OSU.
The event will be held in the parlor on the first floor of the Social Sciences and Humanities Department. The event is free and open to the public.
Remy will also speak at OSU-Tulsa Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m.in the OSU-Tulsa Conference Center Auditorium.
Dr. Jason Lavery, Regents Professor in the Department of History at OSU, has known Remy since the 1980s when they studied together at the University of Helsinki in Finland.
“Scholars (on) Ukrainian or Eastern Europe history (not Russia) are not very common either in North America or in Europe,” Lavery said. “We’re lucky to have somebody who is an expert on Ukrainian history come here.”
The Norris Foundation funds regularly bring in speakers to OSU. This year’s theme was “Freedom” in response to events going on in the world and in the United States.
After the lecture, Remy will hold a Q&A time, where he’ll be able to address questions about the current struggle in Ukraine.
Remy’s lecture ties in with a longer historical theme, as well as Ukraine’s present-day struggle.
Although originally from Finland, Remy has visited the Ukraine and is the author of many articles and several books on Ukraine’s history.
His first book titled “History of Ukraine” was first published in 2015 after Putin had taken over Crimea. The book won two awards and was updated in 2022 for a second printing.
In the most recent edition, Remy includes information on Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022.
His second book, “Brothers or Enemies: The Ukrainian National Movement and Russia from the 1840s to the 1870s” was published in 2016 in Finland.
Lavery said he read Remy’s book over the summer, and one of the ideas in the book includes the concept in Ukrainian culture over the past few centuries that Ukrainians “represent freedom, and Russians do not.”
Another concept was that many of the ways people understand the path to freedom is used in explaining justifying and framing the current war against Russia.
Ukraine won its freedom from the Soviet Union in 1991, but Lavery said many people still think of Ukraine as “a lost country.”
“(That’s) the wrong picture,” Lavery said.
This lecture is sponsored by the Fae Rawdon Norris Foundation for the Humanities, The Ashley-D’Alessandro Fund and the OSU Department of History.
