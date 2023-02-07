During the last three years, Americans took to a centuries-old outdoor pursuit in droves. Golf, a declining sport for many years, experienced a rush of 6 million additional players, the largest net increase in 17 years. As a result, golf courses across the U.S. were flooded by beginners, kids, and women, as well as former players returning to the greens.
Planning a golf vacation for the first time can be daunting, especially if you're trying to please a group of people with different levels of experience and interest. So here's advice from four golf experts to ace your family's next golf getaway.
Get Your Family's Buy-in and Must-Do Activities
The first step to any successful vacation with your family is to listen to their opinions and preferences. Got some tough cookies? Show them YouTube videos of the resort, the golf course, and other activities in the area to illustrate a trip to a particular destination.
Additionally, have each person write down one or two things they want to do or see during the trip and work it into the itinerary.
Not All Destinations Are Created Equal for Golf Vacations
"When choosing a place for your family golf trip, consider the type of golf courses there, the climate, and the activities available for non-golfers," said Bobby Peel, Founder of Best Golf Accessories.
If you've got non-golfers in the family, a beach destination may be the sweet spot. You and your family can enjoy the gorgeous scenery and spend time on the beach when not golfing.
"One of my favorite trips was to Myrtle Beach, North Carolina, with my dad. We played some unique golf courses, and the weather was incredible," said Jeff Fang, a top collegiate player and Founder of Financial Pupil.
Golf Resorts Make Family Travel Easier
The beauty of golf course resorts is that there are a variety of activities for the whole family in one place. Non-golfers can enjoy the spa, pool, beach, kid's club, or other on-site activities. Also, many resorts offer preferential tee times to hotel guests, a valuable perk considering the massive explosion in golfers and new-found tee-time wars.
If you're traveling with younger kids or beginner players, consider a resort with a par 3 golf course like Big Cedar Lodge in Branson, Missouri, with a long list of family-focused activities.
How To Keep Your Budget Under Par
Just like planning any vacation, it's essential to set a trip budget and figure out how you will stick to it. The good news is that even with an expensive hobby like golf, it is possible to have great vacations at various price points.
"While there are some hot and expensive golf courses that could cost $3,000 to $5,000 per weekend per player, there are awesome courses that offer big value if travelers widen the scope of the spots to consider," said Doug Oosterhart, CFP, and Golf Enthusiast. "For example, The Robert Trent Jones Trail of public golf courses in Alabama and Bay Harbor Golf Club in Michigan are affordable, hidden gems."
Consider off-season or shoulder seasons that bump right up against the very beginning or the end of the peak times to bring a trip within budget.
"Places like Scottsdale, Arizona, will have very high rates in the winter and spring because that's their prime season. So although it's hot, booking a trip in May to Scottsdale to play courses like We-Ko-Pa or Quintero, matching it with early morning tee times to avoid the heat, can save a lot of money," continued Oosterhart. "On the other hand, if you don't mind golfing when it is 58-65 degrees, Michigan also has some great options in May."
Pack for Double Duty
"Before you go, research your destination and pack layers, so you and your family are ready for any weather. Also, research the course(s) you intend to play to determine if they have a dress code," said Tami Fujii, Co-Founder of KINONA, a by-women, for-women golf apparel company.
"Pack items with multiple uses. Golf apparel has become so versatile that it's easier than ever to wear golf clothes as vacation attire. For instance, for women, a golf skort with a cute t-shirt and pair of sneakers is great for sightseeing and comfortable for long car rides. Or a cute golf dress can also be easily paired with sandals for dinner."
Think Ahead, so You're Not Left in The Rough
"Booking tee times in advance is a must-do," said Fujii. Golf is growing in popularity, and you don't want to arrive at your destination to find that no tee times are available."
"Lastly, have a backup plan. Sometimes, the weather doesn't cooperate, and you'll need a list of activities everyone can enjoy," said Peel.
This article was produced by Planner at Heart and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.
