FILE - Haas driver Nikita Mazepin of Russia arrives to the Losail International Circuit in Losail, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 ahead of the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix. Auto racing's international body, the FIA, said Russian drivers like Nikita Mazepin can still compete but a block on having cars in national colors would stop Mazepin's team Haas bringing back the Russian flag-stripe livery it removed during last week's testing. The Russian Grand Prix was cut from the calendar on Friday.