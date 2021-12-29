In the fall of 2020, we were blessed with an abundance of local soccer talent. Many hit the ground running this fall for colleges in New England and beyond.
Let's look at some of those talented teens.
UMass Amherst freshman defender Macy Graves from Pinkerton Academy was one of the 11-6-4 squad's top newcomers. She played in 14 games (499 minutes) with one start and scored one goal.
Freshman Meghan Dellea of Haverhill scored a team-high three goals with an assist in 17 games for New Haven.
Forward Sydney Wnek from Central Catholic and Haverhill was the No. 3 scorer at St. Anselm with two goals and four assists.
Northeastern's Katherine Marchessault, the former Brooks star from North Andover, logged 850 minutes this fall. She saw action in 15 games with nine starts. The back tallied one goal and one assist.
Karoline Conte of Andover played in four games at UPenn with one start. The defender is a Phillips Andover grad.
Defender Abby Husson of Windham saw action in five games for St. John Fisher of Rochester, N.Y.
Pinkerton grad Samantha Franks is a defender at North Greenville (S.C.) University.
On the men's side, former Windham star goalie Preston Neal, the Eagle-Tribune MVP in 2020, was redshirted this season at Southern New Hampshire.
Anthony Previte of Andover started at midfield at WPI. He had a goal and an assist. Another Andoverite, Seamus O'Connor out of St. John's Prep, was a reserve back for the Engineers.
Andres Rosas of Andover and Brooks saw action in 10 games with 2 starts as a midfielder at Tufts.
CAKES ARE BAKING
Happy birthday wishes go out to Union College hockey player Josie Mendeszoon of Methuen (19, New Year's eve), Brooks football's Joel Mireles of Lawrence (Jan. 1), Assumption track's Jen Sahagian of Haverhill (19, Jan. 1); Belmont Hill hockey's Drew Blackwell of Haverhill (19, Sunday) and UMass-Amherst soccer's Layal Khartabil of East Hampstead and Central Catholic (20 Monday).
LETHAL DINGES
Postgrad Mike Dinges of Haverhill has three goals and three assists through seven games for the Phillips Exeter hockey team. He was a standout at Central Catholic. ... Georgia wide receiver Ameer Speed lives up to his name. As a Florida high schooler he ran a 10.39 100 meters.
CHAMPION WILEY
Greater Lawrence Tech's senior Shea Adams and junior Mike Wiley made the 15-player All-Commonwealth Conference golf team. The Reggies' Eddie Araujo was named Coach of the Year. Wiley won the CAC Open and led the Reggies to the CAC Open title.
SPEEDY CAPTAIN
Phillips Exeter senior co-captain Bradley St. Laurent came in fifth place with a 16:12 at the New England Prep Division 1 cross country meet (3.1 miles) at Phillips Andover. He's a graduate of Woodbury School in Salem.
TANNER LEGENDS
The Bettencourt family is the stuff of legends at Peabody High. Two sets of cousins start for the girls basketball team: Isabel and Abigail Bettencourt as well as Taylor and Allison Bettencourt. Their uncle Dave (Peabody Hall of Famer) and cousins D.J. and Katie Bettencourt are well-known coaches/athletes from Salem, N.H.
TALENTED TAYLOR
Freshman guard Isaiah Taylor from Lawrence and Lowell Catholic is starring at 10-0 Clark, averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.5 steals. Another Lawrencian, sophomore Jordan Richard, is a reserve guard for the Cougars.
NATION'S BEST
Michigan won the Joe Moore Award for being judged the best offensive line in the country. Of course, sophomore right guard Zak Zinter of North Andover starts for the Wolverines, who take on Georgia Friday in the NCAA semifinals.
BREAKING NEWS
Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman of Newburyport sent out a funny "breaking tweet" on his daughter Pingree senior Talia, a budding journalist, cutting her college list to 13 schools. Those huge lists are a pet peeve for dad, one of the country's top hoops writers.
He wrote: "13 schools? This goes against everything I believe in. Cut your list!"
Mom is Andover High grad Melissa Labell Goodman.
NFL CONNECTION
Ran into ex-Patriot and New York Giant Steve DeOssie and he said he's moved to Newburyport. That neck of the woods also currently includes Steelers rookie Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac, ex-Patriot Max Lane of Georgetown and ex-NFL QB/St. John's Prep coach Brian St. Pierre of Georgetown.
DID YOU KNOW?
Elmo Shropshire of "Elmo and Patsy" sang "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer." He also won the 2019 US National 5K Cross Country Championship in his age division.
...
E-mail: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com