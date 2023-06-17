PITTSBURGH — Steelers return specialist Gunner Olszewski has made more than $3 million since entering the NFL as a return specialist in 2019, but now he and other players like him across the league are wondering how much longer they'll have jobs.
Last month, NFL owners adopted a new rule that allows players to call for a fair catch on kickoffs, as the league attempts to eliminate some of the more violent hits in the game.
"A bunch of people are trying to get rid of our part of the game," Olszewski said Thursday on the final day of Steelers minicamp. "That's how we feel about it. They feel like special teams are dangerous. Football is a dangerous game. You can't ever take that out of it. I hate it for the game, but it's the rule now. I'm just rolling with it."
The rule change has had some strong pushback from players and special teams coaches, many of whom believe their jobs could be diminished as the NFL legislates some of the harder hits out of the game. Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith is on an eight-man committee that petitioned the league not to make a change, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.
The committee met with NFL doctors and administrators before the owners passed the new rule. The league is trying to address concussions in a variety of ways, and the belief on Park Avenue is many of them can be eliminated by not having players run into each other with a full head of steam on kickoffs.
Any time there is a fair catch on a kickoff, the receiving team gets the ball at their 25-year line, the same placement as a touchback.
Olszewski isn't just upset at the league's decision makers. He refers to the NFL doctors as "lab coats" and doesn't like that they are involved in changing the game. But he also has an issue with the NFLPA for not giving the players a voice when rules are changed.
Under the current collective bargaining agreement, the owners did not have to consult the NFLPA before making this rule change.
"You can't un-dangerous the game of football, in my opinion," Olszewski said. "We know what we sign up for. Personally, I don't like hearing guys who don't sound like they understand football making decisions on our game. The [players association] doesn't give us a chance to vote on anything like that. I'm not looking to complain about it. I hate it. I think it stinks for guys who are teamers and guys who try to go out and get jobs. They're taking chances away from us."
Olszewski and other special teams players, especially returners, could have their jobs in jeopardy come September. If all a coach needs is someone to fair catch the ball, there will be healthy debate on whether they are wasting a roster space on one.
Smith believes there is still a need for kickoff returners, especially for teams like the Steelers that play outdoors and in the elements late in the season.
"People diminish that until you're in a critical game in the AFC North, in the weather and the ball is in play," Smith said. "Early in the season, not so much. In indoor games, they might give you one [to return]. ... But in the division we play in, in the weather we play in, you're going to have to return some balls. Your job is to get field position for the offense, so you better have one."
Smith understands the problem the league faces. And while Olszewski and others believe special teams are being legislated out of the game, Smith doesn't believe that's the case.
"I don't," he said. "If you footed the bill for concussions, would you make a change to show that you've made a change? It doesn't surprise me.
"We'll see how it goes. I'm not for that, obviously. That's our livelihood, but I don't feel like that."
But Smith does believe the stigma attached to special teams when it comes to the concussion issue is unfair.
"I do," Smith said. "But that's what we attack first. You know where we're going second?"
Smith then referenced the Guardian Caps — the protective headwear the league endorsed last year — that linemen, linebackers and tight ends were required to wear last year during OTAs, minicamp and a portion of training camp.
"That's where they're going next," Smith said. "And I'm for making the game safer. It's just that special teams is an easy place to attack for some reason. They'll move on. ... You say your piece and hope it's heard."
