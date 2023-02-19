Manhattan Jaspers (9-15, 7-8 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-14, 8-8 MAAC)
Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -4.5; over/under is 129.5
BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays the Manhattan Jaspers after TJ Long scored 21 points in Fairfield's 70-61 win against the Marist Red Foxes.
The Stags have gone 6-5 in home games. Fairfield is eighth in the MAAC scoring 64.5 points while shooting 40.6% from the field.
The Jaspers are 7-8 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Supreme Cook is averaging 12.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Stags. Long is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.
Samir Stewart averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Anthony Nelson is averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Manhattan.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.
Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
