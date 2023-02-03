Fairfield Stags (10-11, 6-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-6, 7-4 MAAC)
Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quinnipiac -5; over/under is 136
BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Stags face Quinnipiac.
The Bobcats are 7-2 in home games. Quinnipiac has a 5-5 record against teams over .500.
The Stags have gone 6-5 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is 2-2 in one-possession games.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dezi Jones is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.
TJ Long averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Supreme Cook is shooting 55.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.
Stags: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
