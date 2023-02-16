Fairfield Stags (11-14, 7-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (8-16, 4-11 MAAC)
Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Marist plays the Fairfield Stags after Patrick Gardner scored 25 points in Marist's 73-65 loss to the Siena Saints.
The Red Foxes have gone 4-8 in home games. Marist is 2-2 in one-possession games.
The Stags have gone 7-8 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is sixth in the MAAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Supreme Cook averaging 5.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Harris is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 8.7 points. Gardner is averaging 19.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Marist.
Cook is shooting 54.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.
Stags: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
