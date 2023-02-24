Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (14-14, 7-8 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (16-14, 9-6 NEC)
Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) takes on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Roy Clarke scored 20 points in Saint Francis (BKN)'s 70-63 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.
The Knights have gone 7-5 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC with 14.6 assists per game led by Demetre Roberts averaging 4.2.
The Terriers are 7-8 in conference games. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks ninth in the NEC with 12.1 assists per game led by Clarke averaging 2.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.
Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is shooting 39.4% and averaging 11.3 points for the Terriers. Zion Bethea is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).
LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.
Terriers: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
