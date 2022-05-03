FILE - Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom (63) moves in to block New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) while Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) looks for someone to block during an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on Oct. 10, 2021. The Falcons have picked up right guard Chris Lindstrom's $13.2 million fifth-year option while declining the option on right tackle Kaleb McGary.