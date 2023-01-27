FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen reacts to a call during the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. The Atlanta Falcons found their new defensive coordinator from an NFC South rival's coaching staff on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, by hiring Nielsen, the former Saints' co-defensive coordinator. Nielsen replaces Dean Pees, who retired on Jan. 9.