FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Ryan Nielsen, formerly the co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach for the Saints, was hired as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator Friday.
Nielsen joined the Saints staff in 2017. Since, the Saints have recorded 281 sacks, the second-most in the NFL over that period.
The Falcons recorded 21 sacks this season, which ranked 31st in the league. The Saints had 48 sacks.
The Falcons also fired defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino and secondary coach Jon Hoke.
Nielsen was hired to replace Dean Pees, who retired after the season.
In addition to Nielsen, the Falcons also considered Eagles consultant Vic Fangio, Panthers defensive coordinator Al Holcomb, Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush and Packers passing game coordinator/defensive backs Jerry Gray.
While the Falcons believe they laid the foundation for a turnaround, Nielsen has a major project on his hands.
The defense didn’t finish in the top half of the league in any of the key categories: points allowed (22.7, 23rd), total yards allowed (362.1, 27th), passing yards allowed (231.9, 25th) and rushing yards allowed (130.2, 23rd).
The Saints finished in the top 10 in sacks in five of six seasons.
Also, the Saints had a stingy run defense during Nielsen’s time, which was spent with former defensive coordinator and now head coach Dennis Allen calling the plays.
The Saints’ run defense didn’t allow a 100-yard rusher in a NFL-record 55 (regular-season and playoffs) between 2017-2020. The Saints have finished in the top four in run defense in four of the past five campaigns.
The Saint’s defensive line was anchored by defensive end Cameron Jordan, a long tormentor of the Falcons. He went to five Pro Bowls over Nielsen’s time with the team.
Nielsen has also worked with Trey Hendrickson, who left for the Bengals in free agency, and Marcus Davenport.
Here’s a brief bio of Nielsen:
— Title: Co-defensive coordinator/defensive line, Saints
Age: 43
— NFL coaching experience: Was in the college ranks from 2005-16. He had been with the Saints since 2017.
— College ranks: North Carolina State (2013-16), Northern Illinois (2011-12), Tennessee-Martin (2010), Central Connecticut State (2008-09), Mississippi (2005-07) and Idaho (2004) after beginning his coaching career at his alma mater, USC (2002.)
— Highlights: The Saints have amassed 42, 49, 51, 45, 46 and 48 sacks since 2017. This season, the Saints finished ranked ninth in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed.
— Playing experience: He played at USC and had a cup of coffee with the Eagles and the L.A. Avengers in the Arena Football League.
