As the 2019 Division 1 state swim meet went on, the fans that filled MIT’s Zesiger Center continued to marvel at the performance in front of them, many asking the same question:
“Michaela Chokureva is only a freshman?”
Chokureva, the young Andover High star, delivered a truly star-making performance, setting Massachusetts state records in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle and swimming on a pair of state champion relays, leading Andover to its sixth straight Division 1 title.
That was the perfect finish to a stellar season that earns Chokureva Eagle-Tribune Swimmer of the Year. She becomes the third freshman in four years to earn the honor, following fellow 2019 All-Stars Kerrigan Hemp of Central Catholic (2016) and Malia Amuan if North Andover (2018). The last Andover athlete to earn MVP was Maeve Awiszus in 2013.
“Michaela is a versatile swimmer and certainly exceeded expectations this year!” said Golden Warriors co-head coach Patty Barrett. “She achieved high school All-American status, which for a freshman is amazing. We knew early on when she joined us that she was very strong.”
The 5-foot-11 Chokureva went undefeated throughout the dual-meet season, then won the 50 freestyle (23.49) and was second in the 100 freestyle (50.78) while swimming on two winning relays at North Sectionals.
“Before (the Division 1 Meet), I told her she had a chance to break the two records,” said Barrett.
Chokureva did just that. First she set the 50 freestyle record in 23.18, shattering former Andover star Rachel Moore’s 2011 mark (23.37). Then she broke the 100 freestyle record in 50.09, (old record was 50.19).
And no one was more amazed than Chokureva.
“I am very shocked!” said Chokureva, who swims for the Phoenix Swim Club, after the meet. “I had no idea I could set a state record, and definitely not two. But it felt so good.”
ALL-TIME GIRLS FALL SWIMMING MVPs
2018: Malia Amuan, North Andover; 2016-17: Kerrigan Hemp, Central; 2014-15: Michaela Sliney, Haverhill; 2013: Maeve Awiszus, Andover; 2012: Maggie D’Innocenzo, Andover; 2011: Rachel Moore, Andover; 2010: Maggie D’Innocenzo, Andover;
2009: Rachel Moore, Andover; 2008: none; 2006-07: Laura Moriarty, Methuen; 2003-05: Caitlin Doherty, Andover; 2002: Connie Brown, Andover;
2001: Sally Brown, Andover; 1999-00: Connie Brown, Andover; 1998: Paige Crimmin, Haverhill; 1996-97: Jenna Blongiewicz, Andover; 1995: Kristin Latourelle, Haverhill; 1992-94: Allyson Horgan, Haverhill; 1991: none; 1990: Kristen Hubbell, Andover
Emily Clements
Andover, Senior
Won Division 1 state titles in 200 IM (2:06.57) and 100 backstroke (56.29) and was member of champion 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays. At North Sectionals won 200 IM (2:04.38) and 500 freestyle (5:03.18) and swam on two winning relays. Will swim at Brown University. Also Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 2016-17. Helped Golden Warriors go 48-0 for her career. Sister Jordan (AHS 2019) was also Eagle-Tribune All-Star who now swims at Merrimack College.
Kerrigan Hemp
Central Catholic, Senior
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star after winning MVP in 2016-17. All-Scholastic. Won Division 2 state titles in 100 butterfly (56.98) and 100 backstroke (meet-record 55.94), both faster times than Division 1 champ. MVC Division 1 MVP. At North Sectionals took second in 100 butterfly (56.85) and 100 backstroke (56.32). Will swim at University of Denver. “She is the most successful swimmer I’ve ever worked with at Central Catholic,” said coach Carlton Cronin.
Maddy Marcella
Central Catholic, Freshman
Won Division 2 state title in 500 freestyle in 5:10.30, breaking Kerrigan Hemp’s school record. Also placed second in 200 freestyle (1:55.47) and swam on 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays that both took fifth at Division 2s. At North Sectionals was second in 200 freestyle (1:56.01) and fourth in 500 freestyle (5:13.76). Tewksbury resident. Swims for ANA Hurricanes. “Maddy has potential to become a top swimmer in the state,” said coach Carlton Cronin.
Cailey Simard
Haverhill, Sophomore
Dominated way to Division 1 diving title with 450.25, far out-distancing the No. 2 finisher (387.65). Also won MVC title (233.05) and was fourth at North Sectionals (427). Finished third at Division 1s as freshman. “Cailey had a breakout season and we are excited to see her progress even further in the next couple years,” said coach Meg Feran. Key member of MVC champion gymnastics team. Mother Kelly was also star diver for Haverhill.
Malia Amuan
North Andover, Sophomore
Eagle-Tribune MVP last fall. Continued to dominate, winning 200 freestyle (1:48.32, breaking her own meet record) and 500 freestyle (4:53.56) at Division 1 states. Very versatile. At North Sectionals won 100 butterfly (56.24) and 100 backstroke (56.14) and anchored champion 200 medley relay (1:50.33). Competes for Phoenix Swim Club. “Her effort and determination make her a role model on our team,” said coach Erin Weir. Brother Kai swims for boys team.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Emily Ma, Sr.; Charlotte Moulson, Soph.; Polina Malinovskaya, Jr.
Central Catholic — Madeline Freitas, Sr.; Cailyn Scharneck, Jr.; Elizabeth Bencze, Soph.
Haverhill — Jackie Story, Frosh; Carli Quinlan, Soph.; Sophia Lundgren, Frosh.
Methuen/Tewksbury — Kyra Donahue, Sr.; Callie DeLano, Frosh.; Ava Facella, Sr.
North Andover — Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Frosh.