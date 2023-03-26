FILE - In this April 5, 1993, file photo, North Carolina's Eric Montross (00) raises his arm as he celebrates a win against Michigan in the NCAA Final Four championship basketball game in New Orleans. The Montross family says Eric Montross has begun treatments for cancer. The family issued a statement through the school on Saturday, March 25, 2023 announcing the 51-year-old's diagnosis, though it didn't specify the nature of the cancer.