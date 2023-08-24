SALEM — Kids of all ages can have fun meeting with different characters, playing games, and eating good food at Field of Dreams’ Family Fun Day.
Field of Dreams, a non-profit park at 48 Geremonty Drive, is hosting the family fun day on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event has a schedule of meet-and-greets with different characters, including the Little Mermaid and Rapunzel, Elsa and Anna, Spiderman and Spider Gwen, and a stormtrooper with Darth Vader.
There will also be a petting farm, a rock climbing wall, touch-a-truck, face painting, bounce houses, obstacle courses and a DJ spinning music. Food trucks from Texas Roadhouse, The Gyro Spot, Buxton’s Pizza and others will be available around the park.
Everything is included in the price for tickets, at $8 for a single admission for visitors ages 3 and older, or $30 for a family four pack.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fieldofdreamsnh.org.
Deadline to register to vote
LONDONDERRY — The Supervisors of the Voter Checklist will meet at the Town Clerk’s Office, 268 Mammoth Road, to update and correct their checklist as well as register voters in a public session on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Those looking to register need to bring with them proof of Londonderry residency and citizenship as well as photo identification.
Applicants who don’t bring proof with them but are qualified can sign an affidavit stating they have the qualifications.
For more information, visit londonderrynh.gov.
Londonderry blues festival returns
LONDONDERRY — The tunes will be groovy on the Londonderry Town Common, the corner of Pillsbury and Mammoth Roads, at the 9th annual Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The concert starts at 12 p.m. with the Jeff Allen Shaw Blues Band, followed by a performance from Kan-Tu Blues Band at 1:15 p.m. Dr. Harp’s Revue Band finishes up the festival at 2:30 p.m.
There will be raffles and vendors. Proceeds benefit the Combat Veterans Association.
Calling all prospective firefighters
DERRY — Derry Fire Department is looking for new firefighters and EMTs to join the team. The positions boast of incentive and proficiency pay, overtime opportunities, compensation for EMS education and recertification and mentors with decades of experience.
To learn more about the position, contact Battalion Chief Rob Atwater at 603-432-6121, ext. 4001 or visit derrynh.org/fire-department.
Pop-up art gallery planned
WINDHAM — The Windham Arts Association and Friends of Moeckel Pond will hold a one day pop-up art gallery on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Searles School and Chapel, 3 Chapel Road.
The gallery is a showcase putting area artisans in the spotlight, including those who work in fine art and other crafts, all in support of the Friends of Moeckel Pond.
The group got its start in 2011 after a local, two-century-old dam was breached by the state. After years of fundraising and community support, the Marston-Finn Conservation Dam was repaired and completed.
There are still outstanding projects needing to be done including a rock wall that will use materials from the original, historic dam.
Artists interested in taking part in the pop-up art gallery can contact Neil Fallon at 978-806-0604 or neil.j.fallon@gmail.com, or Patti Crowley at 603-893-1425 or DAArtist@comcast.net.
