Dear Doctor,
We have an eight-year-old daughter who seems to have a problem with being confident. Her first response to anything new is “I don’t think I can do that.” She does this with school work, games, and even relationships with other children. We do not want her to be in therapy, but we want to help her be more positive. Suggestions?
— Doubters Mom
Dear Mom,
There are some things you might do to help. Be positive yourself as you work on this issue.
First and most important, watch your words. Subtle and simple positive reinforcement works wonders. Overdone praise is often scary and even negative. Example: “You are amazing and so great!” vs. “That must make you pleased with yourself.” or “Good show.” etc. You get the idea. Don’t be negative or lecture. “I don’t understand who you feel this way.”
Second, program positive experiences. This begins by finding her strengths and exploiting them. It could be a sport or talent. Anything from art to martial arts. Find the probable areas of success and place her where she can win. She needs victories.
Third, slowly and carefully encourage. “I’ll bet you would like....” or “Why not give it a try....”
Fourth, affirm in love. “I believe in you.” Kids will say you are only saying that because you are my parent, but they love it.
Finally, be patient. She will likely find her passion and blossom.