Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has yelled at his dogs when they’re fence fighting with a neighbor pooch. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have also searched for the right babysitter.
The couple delights in the antics of their 2-year-old daughter, Sterling, who loves chicken strips and hanging out with dad. And Chiefs coach Andy Reid seems smitten with Sterling, too.
These are some of the off-the-field moments viewers will see in the Netflix docuseries “Quarterback,” which will be released Wednesday.
“Everybody sees the game days. They don’t see the day-to-day grind,” Mahomes said in the series. “They don’t see how you have to manage playing football and being a dad and being a husband.”
The entire eight-episode “Quarterback” docuseries is a fascinating look at the day-to-day life of an NFL quarterback on the job and at home.
The series follows Mahomes, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, who was with the Atlanta Falcons last year, through their entire 2022 seasons.
Hard-core football fans will love being privy to private conversations between the quarterbacks and their teammates, coaches and opposing players during games, thanks to uncensored* mic’d-up videos.
*Some of the comments, as Mahomes says in the docuseries, are not PG-13
And casual fans will enjoy the moments the players spend with their wives and kids. That sometimes means putting aside the disappointment of a loss to focus on the family.
Viewers will see the physical toll the quarterbacks endure and how they prepare their bodies to recover from game day ... and then get ready to do it all over again the following Sunday. The cameras also show the mental side of football as the signal-callers learn play-calls and new game plans.
The three quarterbacks enjoyed very different levels of success during the 2022 season, and there are fascinating details of Mahomes’ high-ankle sprain in the Chiefs’ playoff win over the Jaguars as he pleaded to not leave the game.
“I said something to Coach Reid,” Mahomes says in the series. “That’s how you could tell I was mad.”
The bulk of the final episode is about the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVII, which should appeal to Chiefs fans.
But it’s not just a show about football, as viewers see the players’ spouses go on an emotional roller-coaster ride as the quarterbacks enjoy success, endure failure and take some huge hits.
It’s the quiet moments that are the best.
“Quarterback” shows Mariota and his wife, who gave birth in December, putting together a crib. Viewers see Cousins helping his young son choose what to eat in the Vikings’ postgame celebration, and also watch Mahomes reading to Sterling.
These are football stars, but they’re also people with families who love them. They have hopes and dreams that sometimes get dashed, but they also celebrate some happy moments.
In a word, they’re human. And that is a big reason why “Quarterback” is worth watching.
