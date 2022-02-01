Tom Brady has spoken. Or make that posted.
After 22 years, 20 here in New England, he is finally calling it quits.
It came a few days after two ESPN football experts announced Brady had officially retired.
It was not the way Brady wanted it and, with his dad leading the charge about “fake news” and “he wasn’t ready,” two days later it became official.
Former teammates, former foes and even his former owner all made official statements on Tuesday about Brady’s decision at age 44 to call it quits when it appeared he still had gas in the tank after his great 2021 season.
But family apparently played a role. So probably did the fact the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in need of a reboot.
Basically, it was time.
So we hit the streets and found Patriots fans -- one wearing a Patriots sweathshirt and another a Patriots hat -- and asked them their memories of Brady and what made him special in their eyes:
Linda Bergeron, 73, Methuen
“I was very sad when Tom Brady left the Patriots. Very sad.
“I would watch him all of the time if I could. I would stay up until 2 or 3 a.m. if I had to watch him play.
“He always knew what he had to do to win. I never remember a player like him.”
Nick Marcotte, 21, Methuen
“I loved watching Tom Brady, but what I really liked was watching him and Gronk work together. They were unstoppable, even in Tampa. I loved that combo.
“I loved most that he was about the team first and winning. You don’t see that with many athletes, especially the great ones. It was all about winning.”
Makenzie Sabouren, 21, Smithfield, R.I. (Merrimack senior)
“I remember the Super Bowl wins the most.
“He wasn’t just a great football player, he seemed to be a great person, too, interested in helping others.
“My whole family loves the Patriots and Tom Brady. When he went to Tampa, it was very upsetting, but we followed him down there.”
Mark Parrott, 56, Methuen
“Twenty years. That’s an incredible run.”
“I loved the fact he wasn’t cocky or a bragger.
“I also loved that he started as an underdog and ended up being the best ever. That’ s not normal.
“I’ve always been a Patriots fan first. But when Pats are out of the playoffs, I rooted for Tom Brady.”
Lind Melendez, 64, Lawrence
“The best memory I have of Tom Brady was him holding up his daughter after winning the (last) Super Bowl, and she was grabbing the confetti.
“I remember the interview he did at one of the Super Bowls when he was asked about his hero. He said his dad. And then he got all choked. That is special stuff.
“Brady wasn’t only a great player but a great role model.”
Steve Stevus, 72, Dracut
“I used to be a big fan, but then he got all full of himself. He started to believe it was all about him and not the team or the coach. I just think he got a little too much power.”
Mary Kelleher, 85, North Andover
“It’s hard to explain. Whenever I watched Tom Brady play I thought the Patriots were going to win. And if they lost, I was surprised.
“Brady loved playing football. Loved it. We all should have that passion in our lives.”
Lisa Dewhurst, 60, North Andover
“I was at the first Super Bowl they won (in New Orleans) and that pass he threw to Troy Brown, setting up the winning field goal, was one of his greatest plays.
“Every Super Bowl he did something special.
“I loved that he entered the league with a chip on his shoulder and that chip was always there. It kept him grounded for 22 years.
“That fourth quarter in Kansas City was special. And then when they won the toss in overtime, I knew it was over. The same thing when they were losing big (28-3) to Atlanta. When they won the toss the game was over. That’s who Tom Brady was.”