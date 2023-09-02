Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.
Here's your 2023 preview of the Houston Texans, the 17th of 32 team profiles during draft season:
— 2023 Fantasy MVP: Dameon Pierce, RB
Pierce (ADP: 40) was on pace for 1,444 total yards, 39 receptions and six touchdowns through 13 games before he missed the final month with a high ankle sprain. He's properly priced as the RB16 and features upside as a possible workhorse (I don't anticipate Devin Singletary affecting his overall volume too much).
— 2023 Fantasy Sleeper: Tank Dell, WR
Dell (ADP: 209) produced back-to-back seasons with 1,300-plus yards and had 29 TD receptions the last two seasons at Houston. His size (5-foot-8, 165 pounds) is a concern, but he possesses game-changing ability as a receiver or punt returner and should fit offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's version of Kyle Shanahan's offense perfectly — the scheme emphasizes run-after-catch gains.
— 2023 Fantasy Bust: Dalton Schultz, TE
Normally, I'm all-in on tight ends on a team with a rookie starting quarterback, but Schultz (ADP: 124) is just a possession target with a decent floor and not much upside. There are more exciting options at the position even later in the draft.
— 2023 Fantasy Rookie to Watch: CJ Stroud, QB
Stroud (ADP: 195) matches the poise of a Miss America contestant with the accuracy of an atomic clock from the pocket, giving him the highest floor of any signal-caller in this draft class. How he develops as a creator when the pocket inevitably breaks down will determine his ceiling.
