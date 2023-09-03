Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.
Here’s your 2023 preview of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 24th of 32 team profiles during draft season:
— 2023 Fantasy MVP: Rachaad White, RB
White’s (ADP: 63) underlining metrics weren’t impressive in his rookie season, but he produced at a high enough level to become the Buccaneers’ primary ball-carrier following Leonard Fournette’s exit — White was the overall RB25 in PPR formats the final nine weeks of 2022. He could get 15-20 touches per game, including a steady diet of dumpoff targets considering the offensive line woes.
— 2023 Fantasy Sleeper: Cade Otton, TE
Otton (ADP: 276) should benefit from those dumpoffs as well. About 30% of Baker Mayfield’s passes targeted tight ends his last two seasons as a full-time starter in Cleveland.
— 2023 Fantasy Bust: Mike Evans, WR
Evans’ agent has set a Sept. 9 deadline in contract talks with Tampa Bay. If there’s no deal, Evans (ADP: 78) could end up getting traded. However, if he stays, I have significant doubts he will record his 10th straight season with 1,000-plus receiving yards considering the run-oriented approach the offense is likely to take with Mayfield under center.
— 2023 Fantasy Rookie to Watch: Trey Palmer, WR
Palmer (ADP: 304) was a top-20 recruit at the position in 2019 and ended up signing with LSU, where he returned both a kick and punt for a TD in limited playing time over three seasons. He was a decorated track athlete in high school and the speed translates to the football field. He became only the second player in Nebraska history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season as a senior. Palmer has shaky hands — he had more drops (18) than TD receptions (12) in his collegiate career — but a defense has to respect him when he lines up because of his game-breaking speed. It appears he’s earned the Buccaneers’ No. 3 receiver spot.
