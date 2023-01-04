FILE - Montenegro coach Faruk Hadzibegic gives instructions to his players during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying soccer match between Montenegro and Czech Republic, at the City stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Former Yugoslavia international Faruk Hadzibegic has been reappointed as Bosnia-Herzegovina coach in place of Ivaylo Petev, the country's soccer federation said on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.