Troy (3-2) vs. Florida Atlantic (3-2)
FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Troy and Florida Atlantic both look to put winning streaks together . Troy beat UT Martin by 13 in its last outing. Florida Atlantic is coming off a 98-79 home win over North Dakota in its most recent game.
BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Florida Atlantic's Michael Forrest has averaged 19 points and 4.6 rebounds while Alijah Martin has put up 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Trojans, Duke Deen has averaged 12.6 points, five rebounds and 5.2 assists while Efe Odigie has put up 13.8 points and five rebounds.DOMINANT DUKE: Deen has connected on 29 percent of the 31 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 25 over the last three games. He's also converted 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Trojans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Owls. Florida Atlantic has 42 assists on 87 field goals (48.3 percent) across its previous three games while Troy has assists on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic is ranked second among CUSA teams with an average of 81.8 points per game.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com