FRISCO, Texas — The sea of jerseys in Toyota Stadium on Sunday night was something akin to the colors of a World Cup matchup Lionel Messi may be more familiar with.
From the blues and whites to the pinks and blacks, the stands didn’t reflect the colors of a home crowd for FC Dallas.
They reflected a home crowd for Lionel Messi, wherever that may be.
The international soccer star carried his team to a 5-3 win in penalty kicks in front of a sellout crowd he attracted for the Leagues Cup Round of 16 matchup between FC Dallas and Inter Miami — one that featured fans from across the country and all walks of life with one common goal.
“Anywhere he goes I want to go,” said Prosper resident Dudley Anum. “I want to see Messi.”
In a sport known for heated competition and divisiveness on the international stage, the scene at Toyota Stadium on Sunday night was anything but. The 20,000-plus fans that turned out, between the lucky ones that made it in the stadium and the others like Anum that showed up just to try to catch a glimpse of the Argentinian star outside, could agree on one thing.
Sure, there were FC Dallas fans and Inter Miami fans. But most identified in a different way during Sunday’s match.
“I’m just a Messi fan,” said Dallas resident Kevin Rojas.
Crowds gathered outside the stadium over two hours before the gates even opened. Once they did, it took the full 90 minutes until kickoff to funnel everyone to their seats.
But fans didn’t have to wait long to get their money’s worth, as the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner found the back of the net in just the sixth minute. He scored his second in the 85th minute to tie the game at 4-4 and ultimately force penalty kicks, where he connected on his attempt as well.
The crowd that showed up was one FC Dallas wasn’t used to. That was made clear by the bolstered security and the rapid dash for tickets that ended in less than 10 minutes Thursday. But the Argentine soccer star’s ability to captivate a city like he did in his first road game in Frisco indicates a change that could be coming for soccer in the United States and in Texas.
“He represents the history, the new revelation of soccer and the new definition of what soccer means,” said Julian Palm of Prosper.
A Gallup poll showed from 1937-72 less than 0.5% of Americans identified soccer as their favorite sport to watch. In 2004, that number grew to 2%. By 2022, it was up to 8% in a poll conducted by The Washington Post — just four points shy of basketball and three of baseball.
As the sport gains popularity across the U.S., it also does so among younger generations. That same Washington Post poll found that 11% of Americans between the ages of 18-29 chose soccer as their favorite sport.
Sunday night showed that popularity extends to those even younger than that.
Craig Dery of Celina brought his 13-year-old daughter, Taylor, to the game. She said she aspires to play soccer as far as it can take her but only wanted to come to see Messi.
“It’s awesome getting to see her enjoy the same sport I’ve enjoyed for a long time,” her father said.
FC Dallas president Dan Hunt told The Dallas Morning News Friday he was thinking of fans like Taylor when planning for the event — hoping Messi’s presence could inspire the next generation of FC Dallas stars.
“The effect of this game is going to last for years and years and years,” he said. “You never know who is going to be in that crowd.”
But even in the short term, the effect of the game could be felt. The attendance nearly surpassed FC Dallas’ last three home matches combined — its first three of the Leagues Cup.
The game offered a glimpse into what the future could be for a club such as FC Dallas or MLS as a whole. With 2 1/2 years on Messi’s contract, Sunday marked just the start of his nationwide tour, bringing a sense of excitement to the sport that mimics that of the impassioned international fanbase.
And whether FC Dallas sells out its next match with the same enthusiasm it did against Inter Miami, fans agreed a change could be felt with Messi’s presence as the driving force.
“It’s crazy how one person can make such an impact in not just the country but all over the world,” Rojas said.
“The bridge, the barrier that soccer is breaking, bringing people together, the love that soccer represents in the world — Messi is redefining that alone,” Palm added. “That makes me proud to follow him.”
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
