FC Dallas (6-14-10) vs. LA Galaxy (13-11-6)
Carson, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:
Los Angeles -114, FC Dallas +243, Draw +270BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas visits the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play.
The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall and 4-6-2 at home during the 2020 season. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago and had 17 assists.
FC Dallas went 9-6-7 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-5-3 on the road. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.
The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 4-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: None listed.
FC Dallas: John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.