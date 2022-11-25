District attorney made vow
New Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker ran into a Tom and Lyn Licciardello at some event before the recent elections.
He had participated in Thanksgiving morning races and walks before, but never the famed Feaster Five Road Race.
He said he vowed to the Licciardellos that if he won the election, which he did, he would be in Andover on Thanksgiving morning for his first Feaster Five.
He kept him promise, later vowing while on the stand speaking to the near-7,000 runners and walkers, that it wouldn’t be his last either.
Quote of the day
As the 9 through 12 years olds took off in their age division of the Kids K, with the kids following the Andover Police’s motorcycle escort, Merrimack Valley Striders’ Tom Licciardello, handing the microphone/PA duties at the starting line said, “Here’s hoping this is only time your kids will be chasing the police.”
Greenstein back in the house
Andover native Andrew Greenstein, who left the area eight years ago and is a radio broadcaster in Dallas, Tex., for KRLD Radio, 1080 on the AM dial, returned home for Thanksgiving to participate in the race and be with family.
“I miss home a lot,” said Greenstein. “This is awesome. It always has been.”
‘Rochie’ in Minneapolis
A Feaster Five mainstay for well over a decade is WBZ sportscaster Dan Roche, who annually speaks at the starting line, wasn’t here on race day.
Roche was covering the Patriots-Vikings game for Ch. 4 in Minneapolis. Instead, his family, including wife Pam, son Harry (and his girl-friend), and daughter Tori represented the long-time sports guy.
Will the Roche’s be having a second Thanksgiving Day tomorrow for Dan?
“No,” said wife Pam, smiling. “We will have a lot of leftovers for him.”
‘Little’ Joey bangs it out again
Among the highlights of the Feaster Five is seeing the talent. and it’s not just runners.
“Little” Joey Grieve, 22, has been singing America The Beautiful before the race each year since he was 6. Yesterday’s was the 16th time he has belted out the song for Feaster Five racers and walkers.
“He’s not so little anymore,” said Tom Licciadello on the announcer’s stand before handing the microphone to the “adult” Joey Grieve.
Grieve’s rendition was, again, elite.-
Hasn’t given up on 4-minute mile
While Jacob Johns enjoys winning, taking his second straight Feaster Five 5K event, he has a bigger fish to fry … the four-minute mile.
Johns, 28, a native of North Andover, has tried to inch closer to the mark through speed work, etc. The closest he has gotten to is 4:05.
“Those last five seconds are hard to get,” he said. “I am going to work on some things next year, more speed work, shorter distances. I really want to try for it next year. After that? Who knows.”
Johns was a cross country star at North Andover High and later the University of Maine.
We will be following Johns’ progress on the 4-minute mile next year.
Five-mile champ chasing Olympic dream
Jacob Johns isn’t the only dude going after some big goals in 2023. Feaster Five 5-mile winner Chris Alfond, 24, who runs professionally for Hansons Brooks is going after the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The former UMass Lowell star from Ashby, Mass., resides in Rochester Hills, Mich.
He has a big meet in Austin, Tex. coming up at the 10K distance.
“I’m close but still have a ways to go,” said Alfond. “It’s my ultimate goal.”
Mom finally runs first race
Katherine Rand has watched her twin boys, Laim and Tristan, grow in the sport of running and admires their passion and talent.
She’s admired it so much, that finally, she decided to run her first road race, the Feaster Five.
“I’ve always run a little bit,” the 43-year-old mom, a nurse at Beth Israel in Boston, said. “But I jog my pace and no big deal. But I’ve watched my sons, in the track program, and they love it. So I decided I would give it a try.”
Mom finished in 33:51. Not bad.
Her twins were waiting for her near the finish line.
“It was weird for me, never running in a crowd before,” said Katherine, whose husband Nicholas ran/walked with 8-year-old daughter Vera. “When I always heard ‘cross country,’ I always thought it meant ‘marathon.’ But it’s not. My boys run a one-mile and two-mile courses. It’s awesome. I wish I ran more when I was younger.”
Dog show at Feaster Five
The numbers of dogs running and walking the Feaster Five courses seems to be growing exponentially. It was estimated at 350 in total.
Barbara Udovc, of North Andover and a native of Slovenia, ran the 5 mile course with her Husky, “Balto.”
It wasn’t as pleasant as she had hoped.
“We run a lot together and he’s usually great,” said Barbara. “But he was too excited with all of the people and kids. He’s very social and wanted to stop a lot.”
A true running family
When it comes to people calling themselves, “a running family,” the Saniuk family of Andover puts their money where their mouths are.
They’ve been to Berlin, Germany, New York City last month and Arizona last year for marathons with several family members in attendance to run or watch.
Sean and daughter Charlotte, 13, a student at West Middle School, ran the 5-mile course and high-fived each other as soon as they crossed the finish line.
Wife Heather and daughter Allie, 11, walked the 5K.
“It keeps us all healthy and together,” said dad.
In fact, grandfather Bob Magner, of Littleton, probably should get some credit here. On Nov. 9, he had run one-mile a day every day for nine years.
“It’s what I do,” said Magner. “I love it. It keeps me in shape.”
Back after 20 years
Chris Dorsey and his wife moved from Andover to Chelmsford just over 20 years ago. When they moved, they soon had their first child, daughter Allison, 19.
He ran the Feaster Five several times but stopped when they moved.
Yesterday was his first time back.
“It was awesome to be back,” said Dorsey. “This was always a great event. I’m so glad we came back. The fact that my family, my wife, Deb, was able to do it was great. Great job, Andover!”
Kore Fitness shines
A Lawrence-based fitness outfit, called Kore Fitness, recently celebrated 10 years in business and the Feaster Five was a great place to celebrate.
Owner Niuston Marmolejos had several clients participating.
“We are into fitness and health for our community,” said Marmolejos. “We’ve been around for a decade and we constantly trying to grow the mentality of health.”
The business is located at 107 Essex Street in Lawrence.
Marmolejos was at the finish line for the 5-mile race welcoming all of the Kore Fitness runners as they crossed.
“We have spin classes, boot camps, etc.,” said Marmolejos. “We want people to feel good about themselves. This event is incredible. The people are so nice. The energy here is great.”
Feaster Five by the numbers
5,400 started race, plus about 250 kids.
6,617 registered, including kids.
72 entries signed up on race day.
0 medical cases. A first.
Estimated 350 dogs and 300 strollers/baby joggers, both records.
Four Team McGillivray members – Katie, Elle, Chloe and Luke –all ran. Dave McGillivray didn’t have time, apparently.
Speaking of McGillivray, that’s three events with 2,000-plus entries for his company, DMSE, in only 6 days. Also a record.
Celebrity sightings
Here were some of the local celebs seen over the race course:
State Representative Tram Nguyen, State Representative Adrianne Ramos, State Senator Barry Finegold, District Attorney Paul Tucker, Steve Cooper, Channel 7, Christina Rex, Channel 4, Ruben Sanca, Olympian, Becca Pizzi, 2-time winner of 7 Marathons in 7 Days on 7 Continents (777), Mak Joshi, Schneider Electric Presenting Sponsor and four-time Boston Marathon champ and race Grand Marshal, Bill Rodgers.
