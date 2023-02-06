BOSTON — The Federal Election Commission has dismissed complaints against Rep. Lori Trahan alleging that violated financial reporting rules ahead of the 2018 election.
In a letter to Trahan's attorneys, FEC Assistant General Counsel Ana Pena-Wallace said an investigation by the agency has determined that there is "no reason to believe" that Trahan violated finance law by failing to report the source of $371,000 loans to her campaign that were later revealed to be from her husband.
In a statement, Trahan said the FEC's findings confirm "that my campaign acted lawfully" during the 2018 congressional race.
"Representing the district that I was born in, that I was raised in, and that I’m now raising my two young girls in is the honor of a lifetime, and I will continue to go to work every day to make our community and our commonwealth a better place to call home," she said.
A 2019 FEC complaint filed by the Campaign Legal Center, a Washington, D.C. watchdog, alleged that Trahan violated finance laws by making sizable loans to her campaign in the months ahead of a contentious primary election.
The complaint alleged that the loans were backed by her husband, David Trahan, a real estate developer.
Two years ago, the House Ethics Committee cleared Trahan of a similar complaint filed by the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, a conservative Washington D.C. group, alleging that she tried to conceal the source of the campaign loans in her financial disclosures.
The committee said it found no evidence that any errors or omissions in Trahan's financial disclosures were "knowing and willful," and thus didn't merit sanctioning.
Trahan, of Westford, loaned herself the $371,000 in 2018 as part of her bid to win the 3rd Congressional District seat previously held by Rep. Niki Tsongas.
The money funded a last-minute advertising blitz some say helped the political newcomer clinch the Democratic nomination in a 10-way primary. Trahan won the primary by 145 votes after a recount between her and Democrat Dan Koh. She went on to defeat Republican Rick Green and Independent Mike Mullen in the general election.
Trahan at first denied that any of the money belonged to her husband, but she later acknowledged drawing money from a joint account. Under federal campaign finance law, spouses are limited to the same $2,700 maximum contribution to a candidate as any other supporter.
Trahan said the couple signed a prenuptial agreement before they were married, stating that their incomes would be considered joint property.
The House Ethics Committee said based on the prenuptial agreement, Trahan’s loans to the campaign "were from her personal funds, not excessive contributions from her husband, and therefore did not violate House rules, laws, regulations or other standards of conduct."
To be sure, the 2018 race for the 3rd District was the state's marquee congressional election and awash with money. All told, candidates spent nearly $12 million, according to disclosures, making it one of the state's most expensive congressional races in years.
The FEC will release details about the investigation and additional documents detailing its review within 30 days, the agency said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
