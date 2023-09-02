FILE - Former 21st Century Fox executive Hernan Lopez, center, leaves Brooklyn's Federal court, Monday March 6, 2023, in New York. A federal judge threw out the convictions of the former Fox executive and a South American sports media and marketing company in the FIFA bribery case, Friday, Sept. 1, citing a March decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in a case involving an aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.