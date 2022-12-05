East Carolina Pirates (6-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-3)
Wilmington, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after RJ Felton scored 25 points in East Carolina's 79-69 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.
The Seahawks are 2-0 on their home court. UNC Wilmington is eighth in the CAA scoring 67.6 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.
The Pirates are 0-1 on the road. East Carolina scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Seahawks. Eric Van Der Heijden is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for UNC Wilmington.
Javon Small is averaging 17.7 points and 5.9 assists for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 12.9 points for East Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
