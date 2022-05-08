FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored his 25th career Major League Soccer goal, one more than father David, to help Dallas beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Saturday.
Ferreira put Dallas (5-1-4) ahead in the 65th minute, with an assist from Ema Twumasi.
David Ferreira played for Dallas from 2008-13.
Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira's U.S. teammate, added a goal in the 88th.
Dallas outshot the Sounders (2-5-1) 18-4, with five shots on goal to zero for the Sounders.
Stefan Cleveland saved three of the five shots he faced for the Sounders.
Dallas plays on the road on Saturday against the LA Galaxy, while the Sounders will host Minnesota United on Sunday.
More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.