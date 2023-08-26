Festival schedule

Thursday, Aug.31 (soft opening)

7 p.m.: Three Saints Jeopardy — Holy Rosary Shrine parking lot under the food tent

Friday Sept. 1

6 p.m.: Official opening procession to Holy Rosary Shrine, Lawrence City Hall

7 p.m.: Rumboat Chili, Tripoli Stage

8:30 p.m.: Joe Samba, Tripoli Stage

8:30 p.m.: Aaron Caruso with Marissa Famigliette, Bandstand

11 p.m.: Feast closes

Saturday, Sept. 2

12 p.m.: Feast opens

3 p.m.: Stephen Savio, Bandstand

3:30 p.m.: Pablo Castro, Tripoli Stage

4:30 p.m.: Mary Ann Esposito cooking demonstration, St. Alfio Cafe

6 p.m.: Rico Barr featuring the JJR horns, Tripoli Stage

6 p.m.: Stefano Marchese, Bandstand

7:30 p.m.: Torchlight procession honoring the Three Saints with fireworks and the Cantata played by the St. Alfio Band, corners of Common and Newbury Street

8:15 p.m.: The Vulcanica String Ensemble, Bandstand

9 p.m.: Mike Girard’s Big Swinging Thing, Tripoli Stage

9 p.m.: I Tre Santi Siciliani Orchestra with Tenor Salvatore Bonaffini, Bandstand

11 p.m.: Feast closes

Sunday, Sept. 3

10 a.m.: Mass in honor of the Three Saints, Holy Rosary Shrine

12 p.m.: Feast opens

1 p.m.: Forever The Girl, Bandstand

3 p.m.: Procession of the statues of the three saints through the Feast neighborhood, Holy Rosary Shrine

4 p.m.: Souled Out Show Band, Tripoli Stage

4:15 p.m.: Tony Pace, Bandstand

7 p.m.: “Moment of Glory” with benediction and the cantata played by the I Tre Santi Siciliani amidst fireworks and confetti, St. Alfio Society Building

8:30 p.m.: B Street Bombers, Bandstand

10:15 p.m.: Raffle drawing, Bandstand

11 p.m.: Feast closes

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you