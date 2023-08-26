Festival schedule
Thursday, Aug.31 (soft opening)
7 p.m.: Three Saints Jeopardy — Holy Rosary Shrine parking lot under the food tent
Friday Sept. 1
6 p.m.: Official opening procession to Holy Rosary Shrine, Lawrence City Hall
7 p.m.: Rumboat Chili, Tripoli Stage
8:30 p.m.: Joe Samba, Tripoli Stage
8:30 p.m.: Aaron Caruso with Marissa Famigliette, Bandstand
11 p.m.: Feast closes
Saturday, Sept. 2
12 p.m.: Feast opens
3 p.m.: Stephen Savio, Bandstand
3:30 p.m.: Pablo Castro, Tripoli Stage
4:30 p.m.: Mary Ann Esposito cooking demonstration, St. Alfio Cafe
6 p.m.: Rico Barr featuring the JJR horns, Tripoli Stage
6 p.m.: Stefano Marchese, Bandstand
7:30 p.m.: Torchlight procession honoring the Three Saints with fireworks and the Cantata played by the St. Alfio Band, corners of Common and Newbury Street
8:15 p.m.: The Vulcanica String Ensemble, Bandstand
9 p.m.: Mike Girard’s Big Swinging Thing, Tripoli Stage
9 p.m.: I Tre Santi Siciliani Orchestra with Tenor Salvatore Bonaffini, Bandstand
11 p.m.: Feast closes
Sunday, Sept. 3
10 a.m.: Mass in honor of the Three Saints, Holy Rosary Shrine
12 p.m.: Feast opens
1 p.m.: Forever The Girl, Bandstand
3 p.m.: Procession of the statues of the three saints through the Feast neighborhood, Holy Rosary Shrine
4 p.m.: Souled Out Show Band, Tripoli Stage
4:15 p.m.: Tony Pace, Bandstand
7 p.m.: “Moment of Glory” with benediction and the cantata played by the I Tre Santi Siciliani amidst fireworks and confetti, St. Alfio Society Building
8:30 p.m.: B Street Bombers, Bandstand
10:15 p.m.: Raffle drawing, Bandstand
11 p.m.: Feast closes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.