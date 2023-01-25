Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-7, 4-4 ASUN) at Queens Royals (13-8, 3-5 ASUN)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Kenny Dye scored 22 points in Queens' 77-70 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.
The Royals are 6-2 in home games. Queens is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Eagles are 4-4 in conference play. FGCU ranks fourth in the ASUN allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.
The Royals and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 7.8 points. Dye is shooting 45.7% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Queens.
Zach Anderson is averaging 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Isaiah Thompson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 81.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.
Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
