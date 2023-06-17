METHUEN — Flags displayed in the shape of the letter “M” — for Methuen — will be displayed for the city’s second Field of Honor outside Nevins Library, 305 Broadway. The flags are currently on display and will remain there through Friday, June 24.
“It is a wonderful way to recognize those who have served from Methuen,” said Paul Jensen, director of veterans’ services. “I think it’s important to recognize service.”
More than 80 flags will be displayed in the field, made possible through donations. Volunteers placed the flags Friday, June 9. Mounted onto 6-foot poles, the flags are adorned with custom dog tags featuring information about the veteran being recognized.
Among those being honored are veterans from World War II and the Korean War, and a Methuen police sergeant, according to the Field of Honor registration website.
Those who bought a flag for the previous display in 2021 were able to donate $25 to fly it again. Jensen said that about a quarter of the flags are replanted from two years ago.
“The library location is here for everyone. We try to work with the community whenever we can in whatever way we can to represent the community,” said Krista McLeod, library director.
“We think it’s a really good place for this to happen,” she added. “Hopefully everyone will see the flags at some point in the coming week.”
