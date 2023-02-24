FILE - University of Southern California head coach Rod Dedeaux, left, proudly looks at the NCAA college baseball World Series trophy in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 15, 1974. USC defeated Miami, 7-3. Southern California has won an NCAA record 12 national championships in baseball but none since 1998. First-year coach Andy Stankiewicz is trying to pull the Trojans out of their long down cycle.