Super Soph
Sophomore Zach Wolinski exploded for a career-high 26 points and North Andover posted a big early-season win, downing Lawrence, 56-50. Jack O’Connell added eight points. Lawrence’s 6-8 transfer Isaiah Ogunbare had 19 points and 22 rebounds.
The Big 3
Unbeaten Pinkerton whipped Alvirne, 66-41, as Avah Ingalls had 12 points, Liz Lavoie 21 and Sydney Gerossie 14.
Sean was on
Sean Njenga scored 23 points and Xavier McKenzie added 20 as Central Catholic rolled past Londonderry, 60-28.
Hockey Champs
Chris DiMaggio, Owen Kneeland, Zach Nadeau and Jack Allard scored and Owen O’Brien turned aside 16 shots as Methuen doubled up on Somerville, 4-2, to capture the First Responders Tourney.
All-Tourney
Masconomet shaded Haverhill, 50-44, in the Bishop Fenwick Tourney. All-Tourney selection Kya Burdier was tremendous in the two games, totalling 27 points, 24 rebounds and 11 assists and had 19 points vs. Masco.
Day of firsts
The game was deadlocked 1-1 after two periods, but North Andover poured it on for a 4-1 hockey win over Saugus. Kyle Donnelly (2), Brendan Donnelly and David Carroll scored. It was the first varsity win for first-year coach Scott Greene and for goalie Troy Takesian. Senior David Carroll had his first varsity goal.
Two for Giordano
Sophomore Emma Giordano scored her first two varsity goals as Methuen-Tewksbury stormed back from a 3-0 deficit in the third period to tie Framingham, 3-3.