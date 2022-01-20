Astros slay BG
Pinkerton erupted for 29 fourth-quarter points to hand perennial power Bishop Guertin its first instate loss of the winter, 74-66. BG had no answers for Elizabeth Lavoie (24 points) and Sydney Gerossie (21). PA is now 12-0 while BG is 10-2 (10-1 in NHIAA play). Pinkerton’s last win over the Cardinals was in the 2015 state tourney.
Luke does it again
Luke Surprenant scored 20 points and Trey Baker added 10 as Timberlane evened its record at 6-6 with a 48-36 win over Spaulding. Surprenant had 21 points in the previous game.
Kinsley lifts NECC
Northern Essex topped the Eastern Nazarene JVs 84-63. Mehmet Asik scored a game high 20 points while Cristian Kinsley of Lawrence (19, 5 3’s), Daniel Almarante of Lawrence (16 points) and Phillip Cunningham of Haverhill (13 points) also shined.
Pacy unstoppable
Ryan Pacy scored 36 points to carry Salem to a 55-52 win over Alvirne. Phil Melo chipped in with nine points.
Bennett dazzles
In an 11-team ski meet, the Pinkerton girls took second to Bedford. Ava Sezgin placed fifth overall, Emma Tancrede seventh and Madeline Frank 11th. The boys took third behind junior captain Chris Bennett, who took top individual honors among the 11 teams. Jameson Colby was 15th and Zachary Hall 18th.
Wilson, Rice shine
In swimming, the Salem girls fell to Pinkerton and beat Windham. The Salem boys fell to Windham and Pinkerton. Leading the Blue Devils were Samantha Malynowski (200 free, 2:13.03), Madison Wilson (200 free, 2:14.25), Wyatt Rice (500 free, 5:32.55) and Rudy Atkins (200 free, 2:01.94). All those were state meet cuts.
Lemieux on fire
Pinkerton bowling posted a two-game total of 1,620 to place second in a quad-meet. Astro standouts were Lance Lemieux (248, 164), Colby Wong (161, 191), Mike Fiandaca (151, 147) and Shawn Kelly (147, 129).
5-point day
Senior captain Brooke Rogers of North Andover had three goals (2 shorthanded) and two assists as Brooks girls hockey downed Tilton, 5-1.
You can reach Mike Muldoon by email at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com or @mullyET on Twitter