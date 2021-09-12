Methuen swim makes history
Methuen-Tewksbury swimming toppled perennial power Chelmsford, 100-86, in its season-opener on Friday. Nineteenth-year head coach Jason Smith said he'd never beaten the Lions and it could very well be a first in program history. Two individual wins apiece by Johnathan Tran and Carter DeLano led the way.
Pinkerton wins Invitational
Luke Brennan placed second overall (16:23) and Ethan Charles took fourth (16:33) to lead Pinkerton to the team title at the Paul Letarte Mount Washington Invitational on Saturday. The Astros (33) finished well ahead of No. 2 Keene (56). Pinkerton's Elias Brodeur, Jack Cameron and Theo Davis took places 8-10 to clinch the team win.