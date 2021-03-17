Gardner Trask wasn’t always a musician; about 15 years ago he discovered his love for singing at a karaoke bar.
“My friends got me up there, and I started singing. That was when I found that I have a voice,” said Trask, a longtime Danvers Select Board member who works as a program manager for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. “I started going to open mics and jams, and about nine years ago I joined my first band. Shortly after that, I joined Decades of Rock.”
For the past eight years, performing with Decades of Rock has been a way for Trask to relieve stress, make friends and have fun playing shows across the North Shore, but when the pandemic hit, the band stopped booking gigs.
“COVID really killed us,” he said, explaining that in 2019 the band played 32 shows, but in 2020, Decades of Rock played fewer than three.
The state recently announced that live entertainment can once again take place indoors, but the loosening of restrictions does not apply to singers like Trask. While Trask said he understands the importance of preserving public health during the pandemic, he believes singers and venues can take precautions that would allow them to perform safely for live audiences.
“Allowing music is great, but by not allowing singers, you’ve cobbled many of us from coming back,” he said. “Maybe even the majority of us.”
Trask is now petitioning state officials to allow singers to perform for live audiences behind plexiglass barriers, and he is encouraging friends, family and members of the North Shore music community to do the same.
“Live music is an integral part of reopening restaurants, clubs, bars, and function venues. I am a local Selectman as well as a musician, and while I appreciate the need for continued vigilance, musicians pose no more transmission concern than that of the waitstaff,” he wrote in an email to the governor and entire state Legislature. “I ask that you please lobby for bands to perform behind plexiglass and safely distanced from the nearest patron. Should you need more testimony from someone who is both a public official AND a musician, I am at your disposal.”
Other local musicians and live music venues said they would support the state allowing singers to perform behind plexiglass.
“I think the suggestion is brilliant,” said Tony Parente, the lead singer of the Tony Soul Project. The band, he said, regularly played North Shore venues like Brodies Seaport in Salem. “They’ve been putting up plexiglass in bars and taverns all over the place so people don’t try to communicate with bartenders, so why not plexiglass in front of a microphone? That way whatever comes out of the singer’s mouth doesn’t get past the glass.”
Joe Crowley, who owns the Breakaway in Danvers, also supports the idea.
“If you put the plexiglass up, at least where the singers go, I think it’s safe,” he said. “Especially compared to other parts of the country that are just wide open and continuing to open up. It’s almost like the state’s forgotten about our industry.”
According to Crowley, even though the Breakaway was able to host some live shows outdoors in 2020, it was difficult to pull off.
“We did the best we could to go outside, but those shows are very difficult to put up and take down, and we had to bring the sound system inside and outside every day. We also had to move the bars outside, and we had to put up a whole staff of waitresses. We didn’t have the infrastructure to run credit cards outside, so waitresses had to handwrite them,” he said, also adding that boxes were painted on the ground to ensure social distancing.
Despite the effort put into outdoor shows, Crowley said the pandemic and subsequent inability to book live entertainment indoors at the Breakaway devastated business.
“It’s been a catastrophic loss,” he said. “Not only were we expecting to have a huge increase in revenue in 2020, but we did less than 20% of our 2019 sales. We probably only did 15%. We sank into debt, and the harder we tried to stay open, the more expensive it got. We had to shut down completely in October.”
The Breakaway is still closed, Crowley said, but there are plans to reopen the venue this spring for small outdoor shows.
“We did live music in August and September,” Crowley said, explaining why he loves hosting live music and why he hopes the state will soon allow singers to perform indoors again. “You saw people smile and have fun, and they did it safely. It created normalcy.”
Parente said he craves that sense of normalcy.
“Emotionally, it’s not been good,” he said about the past year. “Especially, there was a bit of confusion when the state said it was going to open up in March, and there was a lot of back and forth, but no one read the fine print that said singers and woodwind instruments weren’t allowed. That turned into a cancellation for us, and I was very, very upset. I lost it. It just hit an anxiety chord with me which I don’t really have very often, and I got very depressed.”
According to Parente, some members of the Tony Soul Project make about 30% to 40% of their income playing shows.
“We had been playing a pretty heavy schedule of 100 to 125 shows a year until COVID hit,” he said. “In 2020, we played 55. Some of those were small shows, private parties, but we were most active in the spring and summer outdoors.”
He added that the band also recently began playing in Rhode Island where singers are allowed to perform.
Fred Votta, a Salem native, said that while he is not a professional musician, he is closely connected to the North Shore music scene and wants to see his friends perform again.
“I have been working since this pandemic started, and that is why my heart goes out to these musicians who can’t do what they used to do,” he said, adding that he occasionally plays the guitar casually with musician friends. “It’s a magical thing to go and see your friends play and to be able to encourage each other. Everybody is one tight-knit family.”
He said he strongly supports the state allowing singers to perform behind plexiglass.
“Safety is No. 1, and I believe common sense is No. 2. I agree with most of the protocols, but if you are watching entertainment in the restaurant, why shouldn’t singers be allowed behind plexiglass? A waitress can talk to you,” he said.
Sally Kerans, the state representative for the 13th Essex District which includes Danvers, Middleton and West Peabody, said she and other members of the legislature received Trask’s request, but she doesn’t see any significant changes to the state’s current restrictions on singers.
“I spoke with the chair of the COVID-19 legislative working group, Representative Bill Driscoll, and he told me that singing indoors will not be revisited,” she said, adding that Driscoll pointed to science surrounding how particles travel through the air and how having live music could potentially lead to restaurant patrons speaking louder.
State Sen .Joan Lovely, who represents the Second Essex District which includes Salem, Beverly, Peabody, Danvers and Topsfield, said she’s spoken with Trask about this issue for months, and she’s repeatedly brought it to the state’s attention.
“We’ve gone back to the command center each time on his behalf, and on behalf of other musicians on the North Shore, and the response back has been that the administration, which as you know as full authority, is following the phases based on the science and the medical community and the numbers,” she said. “We push appropriately, but so far we have not been successful about getting indoor singing. We will continue letting them know that this is an industry that wants to get back to doing what they do.”
Lovely said she feels terribly for impacted musicians and music venues.
“It’s been devastating to many many businesses, including the music industry,” she said, adding that there are opportunities for individuals and businesses to seek grants, unemployment and loans from both the state and federal governments. “No one wants to open faster than this state but we went through two extreme surges, one just a few weeks ago and that is deaths. People are dying and you have to safeguard everybody.”
She added, “For now, singing can be outdoors. It’s coming, hopefully sooner rather than later, but again, the administration has been firm that it is about data not dates.”
Trask said he continues to look forward to the day he and his band can perform again.
“If you have a passion, something you love doing, that you haven’t been able to do in a year, it will be tremendous to perform again,” he said. “Seeing my friends, seeing the musicians I know and love, and seeing the fans who come out to see us and others, that will feel amazing.”
